Associated Paving Explains the Advantages of Asphalt Paving in the Summer

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Repaving is essential for asphalt driveways and parking, but it is a sizable project that needs to be planned accordingly. Part of this planning is choosing the right time of year to schedule the work. For property owners who can decide when they have their lots repaved, the experts at Associated Paving understand that summer has many advantages for asphalt paving and curing.



Summer has the longest days of any season, which gives pavers more time each day to work. Paving services also tend to be cheaper in the summer, when professional services have more time on the schedule to fill. As the cold season approaches and the paving window closes, more and more people scramble to get their paving work done, driving up the prices. Paving in the early or mid-summer can one avoid this mess altogether and get a better deal on quality work.



Summer also offers the best temperatures for asphalt paving and curing. When it is hot and bright outside, freshly laid asphalt cures quicker and will be ready for use in less time. This can be critical for property owners who stand to lose money or business if their lots are out of commission for too long. Asphalt sealant has to set before the lot can be used again, and the colder it is outside, the longer this process will take.



Finally, if the weather outside is too cold the night after paving, the asphalt can fail to stabilize appropriately altogether. If this happens, the lot will be far more vulnerable to weather damage and wear and tear. It may also need to be repaved sooner than a lot that was allowed time to stabilize properly.



Paving a lot under the right conditions can have a massively positive impact on the success and efficiency of the job, and having expert guidance can ensure everything goes exactly according to plan. Anyone interested in learning more about commercial sealcoating and paving is encouraged to contact Associated Paving Contractors today.



