Associated Renewable Announces Exclusive Consultancy on Energy Management Systems

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Energy Management Systems consultancy has become an essential component of energy efficiency thanks to the New York City Local Law 87 effective from this Year 2013, under the purview of which buildings spanning 50.000 square feet or more are required to conduct energy audits and retro commissioning by a non-staffed, independent and certified expert.



But what is an energy audit and why it is required? A reliable source explains, “An energy audit is a formal technical assessment of a building’s base systems, which involves improvement and modifications to mechanical systems, optimizing energy performance through energy efficiency technologies, quantifying energy costs and savings as well as, reporting the findings of the assessment to the Department of Buildings in an energy efficiency report.”



Energy audits are required to understand the energy consumption logistics of a building. New York City’s Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the City Council mandated energy audits with the goal of tackling energy efficiency issues in buildings with large occupancy levels.



Owners and managers of buildings covering more than 50,000 square feet are then required to conduct energy audits and retro commissioning with relatively short periods of 1 to 4 years. The first set of energy audits required under Local Law 87 is due by end of the year in 2013.



The law puts forth certain requirements for auditors who can do energy audits for clients. Associated Renewable is a leading firm that offers comprehensive Local Law 87 energy auditing and retro-commissioning services for its clients. It has a dedicated team of professionals, engineers, grants specialists and technicians that assists customers in their goals to conserve energy for compliance with the new law.



The company supplies and implements the most lucrative and feasible renewable energy technologies. It also provides efficient tools such as building management systems to control and monitor the building’s mechanical and electrical equipment.



Also, the company provides the energy management system tools to monitor, control and optimize the performance of generation and transmission system. Their team of grants specialists provides grants, rebates and incentives to reduce the cost of commercial building energy improvements as well.



About Associated Renewable

Associated Renewable is a leading end-to-end full service energy consulting & carbon management company. It offers custom energy efficiency solutions, leveraging renewable energy technologies to help clients deploy their projects, meet regulatory requirements, and cut energy costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint. The efforts will help clients mitigate heightened global energy concerns as well as guide businesses, government agencies, and other organizations towards a more energy efficient, sustainable and costs effective future.



