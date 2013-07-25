Associated Renewable Provides Comprehensive Energy Audits with Certified Energy Auditors in NYC

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- With the first year of compliance already underway for Local Law 87 in New York City, buildings covering at least 50,000 square feet are required to conduct an energy audit and retro commissioning every 10 years. Building owners and managers are tasked with finding the most reliable certified energy auditors to analyze energy consumption and energy cost-saving opportunities. Associated Renewable, a leading end-to-end commercial energy auditor is not only helping building owners comply with LL87 effectively, but also helping them attain grants and financial incentives for LL87 projects.



The energy consulting and carbon management company leverages the expertise of the most professional and qualified energy solutions experts and analysts. The team of energy engineers and auditors offers building owners whole-building energy audits and retro commissioning for improving energy efficiency and achieving recognition through ratings and certifications like LEED.



“Associated Renewable takes a highly systematic and customized approach to each energy efficiency project undertaken by its team of commercial energy auditors”, explains a spokesperson for the company and elaborates a detailed process they follow to generate a comprehensive report of the building’s energy usage.



The process starts with a formal meeting to discuss Local Law 87 with the owners and managers, conduct a preliminary analysis of the building’s energy profile and discuss relevant issues such as the financing, incentives, energy saving opportunities, etc. The other steps that follow include a simple site walk-through to collect energy data; drafting a proposal and contract based on the audit level; applying for incentives to reduce the upfront costs of energy efficiency projects; followed by generating energy audit reports and energy reduction plans informed by in-depth engineering analyses.



The subsequent steps in Local Law 87 compliance involve commencing the retro commissioning process for fine-tuning and upgrading antiquated energy systems to bring them back to original levels of performance. This could involve upgrading energy management systems (EMS) to ensure all controls and set points are functioning properly, boilers are operating efficiently, & lighting and HVAC systems are operating with maximum efficiency. In addition to fine-tuning systems, Associated Renewable also implements building management systems (BMS) to manage certain factors like security, climate control, lighting, heating and other building management functions with the aim to boost the energy-saving potential.



About Associated Renewable

Associated Renewable is a leading end-to-end full service energy consulting & carbon management company. It provides custom energy efficiency solutions, leveraging renewable energy technologies to help clients deploy their projects, meet regulatory requirements, and cut energy costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint. Their efforts will help to mitigate heightened global energy concerns as well as guide businesses, government agencies, and other organizations towards a more energy efficient, sustainable and cost- effective future.



For more information, visit http://www.local-law-87.com/ or call 212-444-8215