London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Howard McPherson Grand Prairie clients read that Burnt Oak Estate underwent a transformation over the weekend, with the help of several young people from the local area. A total of forty teenagers worked together over the course of the bank holiday weekend, to revamp the gardens of their most vulnerable neighbours in the North Road estate, including disabled and elderly residents. Many of the people involved are members of the newly-established Burnt Oak youth club, which has been set up to nurture community relations, and to provide young people from the local area with important skills.



Clients of Howard McPherson Champion Construction were impressed when they heard that, during the three days, the volunteers converted an old alleyway that was covered in weeds, into a beautiful community garden. Marcus Ottaviani, a youth worker who helped to organise the event, stated that he was very impressed at just how many young people from the area turned up to help. Marcus added that he and the others who attended were delighted with the warm weather, which made the work that much easier. Associates of Howard McPherson Honolulu resident read that all of the volunteers worked extremely hard to make the estate a more pleasant place for people to live.



Elizabeth Chambers, the North Road Community Association Chairman said she was amazed and very happy with how different the estate looked following the transformation. She said that the volunteers had done an incredible job and that the event itself was run very well. Chambers also stated that projects like these were a great way to get young people interested in their communities and to keep them ‘out of mischief’, and that she now had several of the residents now asking her for advice on cultivating their own small gardens, as they were so inspired by the results of the weekend.



Acquaintances of Howard McPherson Hawaii resident read that all of the young people who participated in the event were invited to a community fun day, with their parents, at the East Road field, as a reward for all their hard work. There was a free barbeque for all those in attendance, as well as face-painters, a jumble sale and a bouncy castle. Marcus said that close to two hundred people came for the fun day and added that it was a pleasure to meet the parents of the young volunteers.



About Burnt Oak Estate

Burnt Oak Estate was transformed over the weekend, thanks to a large group of green-fingered young volunteers. They spent three days digging out weeds, planting flowers and creating a community garden.



MEDIA CONTACT:

[NAME OR COMPANY]: Howard

[EMAIL ADDRESS]: howardmacpherson.uk@gmail.com

[COMPANY LOCATION]: London UK

[COMPANY WEBSITE ADDRESS]: howardmacpherson.com