Association for Manufacturing Technology Highlights Industrial Internet of Things by System Insights CTO

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- System Insights’ Chief Technology Officer, Athulan Vijayaraghavan, authored an article in the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) News. The article entitled, “The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT),” discussed recent advances in data analytics to integrate the factory internet and find new ways of solving the classical manufacturing shop floor problems.



Vijayaraghavan noted, “Chief among these new capabilities is the growing emphasis on collecting and using data from the shop floor. While data has always been used to make decisions in complex manufacturing systems, it has been applied either in the aggregate form or under transient conditions. IIoT opens up a lot of shop floor data sources, which can be applied in both real-time and historical decision making. Analysts estimate almost $2 trillion of value will be generated by these technologies in the coming years.”



IIoT requires synthesis of data from multiple types of hardware and software systems. Proprietary standards will stifle communication and will greatly increase the cost of interoperability. Standards such as MTConnect are perfect for this application. MTConnect is already a web-enabled standard and is increasingly being adopted by factories.



The Association for Manufacturing Technology represents and promotes U.S. based manufacturing technology and its members—those who design, build, sell, and service the continuously evolving technology that lies at the heart of manufacturing.



Upcoming System Insights Events:

- System Insights will be exhibiting at The Hardinge Machine Technology Show 2014 on May 13-14, 2014 in Elmira, NY

- System Insights will also be sponsoring and attending the 6th CIRP International Conference on High Performance Cutting on June 23-25, 2014 at the University of California, Berkeley, CA

- Additionally, System Insights will exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The System Insights’ flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400