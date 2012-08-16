The Association of Lifecasters International (ALI) Appoints Dave Parvin Director

Summit, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- The artist guild, the Association of Lifecasters International, better known as ‘ALI,’ has appointed Dave Parvin to its board of directors replacing director, Guy Luis XVI who recently passed away. Guy Louis-XVI, a Canadian artist, was the owner of FuseFX and Hi-Realism Mannequins. He was a talented sculptor, special effects master of realism, mentor to many and valued member of the Association of Lifecasters International. Guy was one of ALI’s eight original founding members.



Life casting is the art of taking molds directly from the human body. The Association of Lifecasters International (ALI) is a 1500 member organization of professional and amateur life casting artists and sculptors, life casting enthusiasts and life casting material suppliers. The goal of the Association of Lifecasters International is to promote the art of life casting worldwide and to provide a standard and level of professionalism within its artistic field on which the art community can rely. ALI as it is now is going on its fourteenth year since its founding according to Managing Director, Ed McCormick with members in 31 countries.



Dave Parvin is a multi-talented sculptor, life casting artist, author and teacher based in Denver, Colorado. His works are always noted for their uniqueness, elegance, and technique. Dave has developed an innovative style that blends precise realism with fluid expressionism. His sculptures have been featured in museums and galleries across the nation. Dave's articles about Life Casting have appeared in numerous art magazines and textbooks. Although Dave loves to express his vision through art, he is also adept at creating commercial works and readily communicates the vision of his clientèle. He is renown for his regular workshop instruction throughout the year in the art of life casting having trained hundreds of students worldwide in his techniques in both the US and the UK.



ALI’s current Board of Directors is comprised of well-known artists, sculptors and life casters, Hiram Ball, David Parvin, Michael Conine, Edmund McCormick, Chris Fletcher, John Schoonraad, Philip Hitchcock, Dan Spector.



For further information you are invited to visit ALI’s website at http://www.lifecasting.org.