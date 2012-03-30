Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Announces Tom Deierlein as Keynote Speaker for Networking Event

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce that ThunderCat Technology CEO Tom Deierlein will be the keynote speaker at the Association’s networking event at Centennial, Colorado’s Innovation Pavilion on April 17, 2012. The dinner and networking event will bring together business owners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and media, along with special guest speakers to spark conversation on the valuable contributions Veterans bring to the entrepreneur community.



The overwhelming contribution of veterans to entrepreneurship and startups has never been greater. As the professional organization devoted to mentoring, developing, and promoting the Veteran Entrepreneur community, the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs will bring together business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs for a special event titled “Why are Veterans Excellent Entrepreneurs?” “We’re truly excited to announce that this important networking event will feature ThunderCat Technology CEO Tom Deierlein as our keynote speaker,” said Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Co-Founder Daniel McCoy.



As a West Point graduate, former Airborne Ranger, U.S. Army Major and Operation Iraqi Freedom Vet, Tom Deierlein knows a thing or two about how to excel under pressure and find new avenues to success. Recalled to active duty in 2005, he soon graduated from the JFK Special Warfare Center at Ft. Bragg. In September 2006, he was shot by a sniper and critically wounded. Originally told he may never walk again, he has since completed the Army Ten-Miler and two triathlons.



Today, the successful serial entrepreneur is the co-founder and current CEO of ThunderCat Technology, a systems integrator that specializes in data center solutions for the Federal government. In four short years, ThunderCat reached $148M in revenue and was named by Forbes as one of “America’s Most Promising Companies.” Deierlein is also heavily involved in many important organizations such as the TD Foundation to assist Iraqi and Afghan Children, Wounded Warrior Project, USSOCOM Care Coalition, Troops First Foundation and the Joseph Riverso Foundation.



Currently, the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs is launching a series of high-tech startup bootcamps designed to provide a structured experience for Veteran Entrepreneurs who are ready to tackle the challenge of starting a high-growth company. “Veterans are the perfect fit for a startup and this event and our keynote speaker will help further an atmosphere of creative entrepreneurship among veterans,” said McCoy. For more information, please visit http://associationofveteranentrepreneurs.com/events/



About The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs

The professional organization is devoted to mentoring, developing, and promoting the Veteran Entrepreneur community. Their mission is to equip Veterans with fundamental business expertise in a high growth ecosystem to cultivate their business network. The Association is launching a series of bootcamps designed specifically for startups in high-tech, high-growth industries.