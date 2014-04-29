Assots Is Offering a Wide Range of Leather Handbags at Great Prices

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Assots the leading online retailer of fashion products, such as handbags, satchels and holdall is offering a new range of top quality real leather handbags at extremely affordable prices. The company, which is based in Manchester, England, has years of experience in the fashion retail industry and regularly updates its list of offerings to make sure that its customers can always purchase the latest offering in the fashion world. Moreover, the company also offers free shipping across UK for customers who place orders more than £49.99.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “We are a family run enterprise with more than three decades of experience in product designing and manufacturing. All these years we have learnt that the one thing you can confidently say about fashion and trends is that it will change sooner or later. Understanding that our customers want the most fashionable and the most trending products, we regularly update our list of offerings to bring them in line with the newest trends. Just recently we have unveiled a new range of high quality real leather handbags, which like all other products listed at our store, are quite affordably priced.”



The online retail house specializes in offering the best quality real leather bags, which are highly durable and stylish. Although the market today is stocked with cheap bags, nothing beats the quality and style that is offered only by real leather bags that are offered by Assots. To make the online buying experience of its customers even more pleasant, the company makes sure to keep prices of all its offerings low cost so that customers can purchase products without worrying about their budget.



“Over the years our name has been synonymous with high quality leather handbags, and we do everything we can to provide the best products to our customers at the most appropriate prices. We have a large team of fashion designers who are always on a global fashion hunt to bring the most trending products to our store. This is the reason that we process thousands of orders each year. We are dedicated to customer satisfaction and unlike other online businesses, we don’t just work around profits. Rather, we believe that we can only remain profitable if we keep our customers happy”, further added the executive.



Assots is a leading manufacturer and retailer of high quality leather bags, each of which is made using the highest quality materials and is offered at affordable prices. The company frequently updates its list of offerings to ensure that all its customers can lay their hands on the most trending and highly fashionable bags. To know more about the list of products offered by the company or to buy weekend holdall bag at affordable price, visit



About Assots

Based in Manchester, United Kingdom, Assots is a highly renowned and respected online retailer of top quality leather handbags and fashion accessories. The company, which is a family run enterprise, has more than three decades of experience in manufacturing and designing fashion products and accessories and has made a mark for itself by selling the best quality products, to all its customers, at the most affordable rates. To check out the company’s range of offerings, or shop for beige handbags, head over to.



Contact Details:



115 Slade Lane

Manchester M19 2EF

Website: http://www.assots.co.uk/