Assurance Wireless Reveals Process to Qualify for Subsidized Cell Phone Program

Punjab, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Assurance Wireless recently revealed their application process for consumers who qualify for their subsidized phones. Assurance is a top supplier of affordable prepaid phones and is a major player in the field of offering cell phone service to individuals who would not be able to afford a cell phone otherwise. Assurance is a partner with the federal government in making cell phones available to low income individuals and according to a company spokesman, the firm has taken steps to make the application process as simple and as easy as possible.



Virgin Mobiles USA is the primary backer of the Assurance Wireless program in the United States and both companies together offer their phones free of charge. Their plans include the phone, a package of free minutes and free local calls. All plans are offered to low-income families, the disabled and those who find themselves unemployed. Unlike many other plans the Assurance Wireless application process is simple and the qualifications standards for the phones and plans is clear cut and straight forward.



A company spokesman recently announced that the qualifications criteria were much less stringent that most people believe. There is a procedure in place but it is simple and straight forward. Consumers can visit the Assurance Wireless website and print out a copy of the application form. Once they fill out the form and gather the necessary supporting documents they simply mail the form in. Once the form is application is approved they receive their phone in a matter of three to four weeks.



For those who want to evaluate the Assurance Wireless plans and the applications process, Wireless Gov Phone has set up a website that compares various plans and helps customers understand which plan is best for them. The website also provides assistance to those who want to understand the qualifications criteria and then start the process of applying for the phone service.



Media Contact:

Sukh Mahal

Los Angeles, CA.

Website:- http://www.wirelessgovphone.com

Email:- info@wirelessgovphone.com