Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Under Investor Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was initiated over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Assurant in connection with the probe by the New York Department of Financial Services.



Investors who purchased shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), have certain options and should contact Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements Assurant’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On January 11, 2012 a media report said that Assurant, Inc. is among those being investigated by the New York Department of Financial Services. The New York's Department of Financial Services has been probing banks and insurance companies for allegedly obtaining excessive fees on homeowners' policies that they force borrowers to pay for when their insurance lapses, said people familiar with the matter.



Shares of Assurant, Inc. (Public, NYSE:AIZ) dropped from $40.53 on January 10th to $37.80 per share during January 11, 2012.



