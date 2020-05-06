Assure a Smile Is Open for Oral Emergencies

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Certain problems may require promptly visiting a holistic dentist to address. For example, if the facial swelling occurs, this may indicate a potential infection with the teeth or the gums. Typically, these cases do not get better without the attention of a dentist. Should this happen, it is important to remain upright as much as possible.



A tooth loss can necessitate an implant. If the tooth can be re-implanted within an hour it can take properly. If transporting the tooth, do not pick it up by the root, because this may risk damaging the tissue that helps with the re-implantation. Adults who lose a tooth can gently wash the tooth and place it in the mouth between the cheek and the gum.



This update is by Assure a Smile, the longest-tenured holistic dental practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, our top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness.