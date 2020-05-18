Assure a Smile Is Seeing Patients

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Despite opening, Assure a Smile is cognizant of COVID-19. As it was already doing when the office was open sole for emergencies, various measures have been instituted to make sure the office is free of contaminants while also following guidelines regarding the importance of maintaining social distancing whenever possible.



The DentAirVac is one of the tools used by Assure a Smile to keep the environment free of pathogens. It is designed explicitly to filter potentially unsafe vapors and microbiological contaminants from the air breathed by patients, the doctor, and staff, resulting in a safer working environment. Assure a Smile is also making extra sure that all tools are meticulously cleaned and sterilized as it has done so in the past.



Call 305-274-0047 today to make an appointment.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile is the longest tenured holistic dentist practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, its top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness. By helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic dentistry approach, Assure a Smile focuses on improving oral and overall body health as well. We strive to empower patients to make informed lifestyle choices that result in strong teeth, healthy gums, beautiful smiles, and optimum vitality. For more information on holistic dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.assureasmile.com or call 305-274-0047.