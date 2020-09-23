Assure a Smile Offers Biocompatible Zirconia Implants

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- A biocompatible option, ceramic implants are white and designed to provide excellent bonding with a person's gums. This differs considerably from titanium which contains metals that may lead to allergies or potentially cause harm to the body. Ceramic implants don't contain metal, are practically identical from a natural tooth, and as long as the patient maintains a healthy diet as well as regular brushing and flossing, they can last for many years. Furthermore, using biocompatible zirconia ensures that the implant will not fracture under hefty pressure, significantly reducing the peril of damaging the implant when consuming foods that may be hard to bite down on.



Zirconia permits the connection of the implant without requiring coatings to the jawbones, which means that the natural tissue in the mouth will remain unaffected upon insertion or placement of the implant. Titanium may have detrimental side effects in contrast. For example, a patient gumline recession may begin to see darkening in time as titanium corrodes the gum tissue and the bones.



For more information on zirconia implants, please contact Assure a Smile today.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile is the longest tenured holistic dentist practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, its top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness. By helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic dentistry approach, Assure a Smile focuses on improving oral and overall body health as well. We strive to empower patients to make informed lifestyle choices that result in strong teeth, healthy gums, beautiful smiles, and optimum vitality. For more information on holistic dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.assureasmile.com or call 305-274-0047.