Assure a Smile Offers Groundbreaking Treatment for Sleep Apnea

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2022 -- For many sleep apnea problems, the primary reason is an undeveloped jaw and airway. The Vivos System is an FDA-approved treatment for mild to moderate sleep apnea. Once a physician diagnoses your problem, a dentist trained in Vivos will create a biomimetic Vivos medical device just for you. During the procedure, your dentist will make minor adjustments to the device while working closely with a sleep specialist. It will be worn for a year or so at night during sleep as advised by your physician. Vivos' beneficial effects can be seen in as little as a few days, resulting in better sleep, improved mental performance and a general sense of better well-being.



Assure a Smile understands the importance of restful sleep to your overall health, and are thrilled to be able to provide Vivos to their patients. Led by Dr. Ted Herrmann, an experienced Miami dentist, Assure a Smile focuses on the whole person. This means they take into account each patient's overall health as it relates to their dental health. Dr. Herrmann and his team of highly qualified dental hygienists deliver a comprehensive range of services in a warm, personable and compassionate setting.



About Assure A Smile

For over 25 years, Assure A Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Their holistic dental practice is led by Dr. Ted Herrmann with the mission to provide a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.