Assure a Smile Uses Invisalign to Help Teens Achieve the Smile of Their Dreams

Invisalign Teen follows the same procedure as conventional Invisalign. Invisalign is a system of clear, removable aligners that straighten your teeth progressively over time. Invisalign is a non-invasive procedure consisting of surgical-grade plastic that is both durable and comfortable. Unlike traditional braces, there are no metal wires or brackets to irritate your cheeks and gums. Invisalign aligners are also removable, allowing teens to eat and drink whatever they want. The removable and invisible nature of invisalign braces removes the tension and fear associated with achieving a beautiful smile.



The dental practice at Assure A Smile uses Invisalign 3-D computer imaging technology to visualize the whole treatment plan. This comprises both the starting position and the desired end result. A sequence of custom-made, transparent aligners is then created. Each aligner is worn for around two weeks and slowly shifts teeth. The next in the series replaces it until the final and desired position is reached. You can be confident that you'll receive a consultation and treatment plan from a smile enhancement expert when you see Dr. Herrmann, a preferred Invisalign dentist in Miami.



About Assure A Smile

For over 25 years, Assure A Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Their holistic dental practice is led by Dr. Ted Herrmann with the mission to provide a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.