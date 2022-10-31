Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) Market Size , Share and Growth Opportunities by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- The report "Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) Market by Component (Atomic Clock, Transponder, Antenna, Sensors, Receivers, Power Amplifiers, Others), Installation Type (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Air, Land, Sea) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027". The evolving need for advanced PNT technologies for supporting upcoming military platforms and weapon technologies is expected to drive the demand for APNT systems, while the lack of regulatory framework and established operational parameters will hinder market growth.



The OEM segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the APNT market during the forecast period



Based on installation type, the APNT market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The development and adoption of new generation military platforms and weapons that can even operate in GPS-contested environments would require the integration of APNT technologies, thereby driving the OEM segment of the market in focus as the current and older generation of platforms would lack the prerequisites to fully utilize such advanced systems.



Air segment projected to lead APNT market during forecast period



Based on platform, the APNT market has been segmented into air, land, and sea. An increase in defence budgets of military powers such as the US, China, and Russia, is expected to lead to increased demand for military aircraft and air launched weaponry with APNT technologies to effectively neutralize enemy strongholds even in GPS-contested environments.



Moreover, the development of sixth-generation aircraft technology is also envisioned to drive the R&D of new technologies to be integrated onboard such platforms, thereby fostering the growth of APNT based research and driving the demand for APNT solutions for integration onboard both aircraft and weapons alike.



Key players in the Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) Market



Leidos Inc. (US),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US),

BAE Systems PLC (UK),

Saab AB (Sweden), and

Thales (France).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),



North America is projected to account for the largest share in 2022



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to significant R&D investments by domestic players in APNT systems. The last five years, the US' aerospace and aviation sector has increased its spending owing to the US government's focus on enhancing and maintaining technological superiority against adversaries in a contested environment.



The US is likewise investing in the advancement of APNT. Major US-based market players, such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Leidos Inc.



are significantly investing in the development of advanced APNT systems that can be used to withstand enemy countermeasures and enhance mission success probability. These factors contribute to the growth of the APNT market in the region.