Assured Quality Output and Cost Saving Benefits with Proficient Label Printing Device

Jim Thorpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A label may be a small piece of paper but it provides crucial information. Without the labels it wouldn’t be possible to send and receive orders, parcels and documents. The label ensures that the package reaches the correct destination without getting misplaced. Lost files or documents can find its way to the rightful owner with the help of labels.



Laborious and time consuming methods of printing labels have been replaced by advanced technology where labels in large quantities can be printed in a matter of seconds. The dymolabelwriter printer is a versatile desktop printer that is compatible with both Windows and Mac. The device is extremely simple to install and it comes with free software to print labels.



The printer has exceptional abilities,being able to print dymo d1 labels of various colors and sizes ranging from 6mm to 24 mm. The labels are printed in high resolution and can be directly printed using Microsoft Word, Outlook, QuickBooks etc. The dymo label printer is a cost-effective device that does not use any ink or toner. Different fonts and graphics can be used to make the labels appear professional. A warranty of 2 years is guaranteed.



The dymo 4xl label printer helps print high quality 4” wide labels required for commercial use. The results are flattering with high resolution labels printed at super fast speeds. The dymolabel writing printer is the ideal choice as it saves costs and delivers flattering results. Care must be taken to purchase alldymolabels from an authorized company to avoid being sold cheap and inferior quality products that can not only cause damage to the printer but also incur avoidable expenses.



About Label City

Labelcity.com has an unlimited collection of labels that can be used safely in thedymolabelwriter printer. They have shipping labels, address labels, jewelry labels, name badges, postage stamp, labels for CDs and DVDs etc. Every label is tested and verified by Dymo to ensure the printer and warranty is intact.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Glen Degarnham

Email – Customer Service: sales@labelcity.com



Complete Address - PO Box 450, Jim Thorpe, PA

Zip Code: 18229-450

Contact Phone: Toll Free 1-888-999-6333

Website – http://www.labelcity.com