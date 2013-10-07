Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Assystem Group - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Assystem Group - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Assystem Group"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Assystem Group" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Assystem Group"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Assystem Group (Assystem) is an engineering and consultancy service provider based in France. The company offers advising, planning, designing, developing, engineering, consulting and IT services to various industries. It also provides training, network architecture development, research, and maintenance and support services to its clients across the world. Assystem serves various industries such as aeronautics and space, automotive, naval and defense, energy, life sciences, infrastructure, transport and machinery, among others. The company's projects include construction of Renault factory in Tangiers (Morocco) and EPR reactors in Flamanville (France), Okiluoto (Finland) and Taishan (China). It operates in Germany, Brazil, Canada, China, Spain, France, Holland, Italy, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Britain, the UK, the US and Switzerland. Assystem is headquartered in Paris, France.



Companies Mentioned



Assystem Group



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