Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Asta Funding, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) concerning whether a series of statements by Asta Funding, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Asta Funding, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from $43.17 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $44.50 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012. Its respective Net Income declined over the same time periods from $10.52 million to $10.04 million.



Shares of Asta Funding, Inc. grew from $6.70 in June 2011 to as high as $10.22 per share in October 2012, but declined to $8.55 in November 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Asta Funding, Inc. increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance the Chairman, President and CEO’s pay rose from over $1.69 million in 2011 to over $1.81 million in 2012 and the CEO’s total compensation increased from over $496,000 in 2011 to over $545,000 in 2012.



On September 3, 2013, NASDAQ:ASFI shares closed at $8.45 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders of shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com