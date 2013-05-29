Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was announced concerning whether certain Asta Funding officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Asta Funding officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Asta Funding, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from $43.17 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $44.50 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012. Its respective Net Income declined over the same time periods from $10.52 million to $10.04 million.



Shares of Asta Funding, Inc. grew from $6.70 in June 2011 to as high as $10.22 per share in October 2012, but declined to $8.55 in November 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Asta Funding, Inc. increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance the Chairman, President and CEO’s pay rose from over $1.69 million in 2011 to over $1.81 million in 2012 and the CEO’s total compensation increased from over $496,000 in 2011 to over $545,000 in 2012.



On May 28, 2013, NASDAQ:ASFI shares closed at $8.97 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders of shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com