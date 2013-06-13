Astana Batubelig Suite Villa Receives TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2013

Denpasar, Bali -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Astana Batubelig, a private villa suite based in Seminyak, Bali, has been awarded as of June 2013 with TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence, accolade which honors the top services quality and hospitality of different resorts. This award is given solely to the resorts which receive outstanding reviews from travelers, and extends to qualifying businesses worldwide. The prestigious award is a proof of excellence in the resort's relationship with clients. Only 10 percent of the top-performing businesses on TripAdvisor receive such distinction.



Part of the Bali Luxury Villas Seminyak, Astana Batubelig welcomes guests with a range of villas equipped to the latest standards. A 24-hour reception and a daily breakfast are available to visitors at any moment, plus a wide share of other inclusions depending on the selected package type. Each villa has its own private pool and large rooms which complement the comfort of its guests.



The Bali resort also features deluxe apartments featuring the latest commodities, and depending on the package type selected, guests can also benefit from free 1x 60-min spa, a free one-time dinner or launch at choice, or free airport transfer. Astana also features special rates and offers for early bookers or for those interested in a specific type of package, such as the Active package or the Honeymoon package.



Astana Batubelig villas are placed in a tranquil side of Bali, at only few meters from the seaside. The resort is reach in palm trees and every villa is equipped with the latest facilities, including a full-featured kitchen and standard TVs in every bedroom. Hospitality is granted by the friendly staff which is ready to answer guests' queries 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, and by the professional cleaning personnel which ensures that all villas are perfectly clean and ready to be used at all times.



Each Astana resort assures travelers a wide degree of comfort and privacy, thanks to the embedded facilities, sea-side view, and rich natural environment. Visitors who want a special experience may book a sojourn at the Astana Selayar resort, which is placed in the best side of the island and features a complete view over the sea-side, Bali's bridge, and all of the other island commodities.



Astana Batubelig Certificate of Excellence 2013 is a distinction provided solely thanks to the TripAdvisor travelers' reviews, who provided top ratings in regard to the resort's facilities and hospitality. For more information and travelers' photos users can access resort's dedicated page on TripAdvisor: http://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g469404-d2103257-Reviews-Astana_Batubelig_Villa-Seminyak_Bali.html



About Astana Batubelig

Astana Batubelig is a privately-owned resort located in Seminyak, Bali, which provides guests with an entire suite of villas and apartments equipped to the latest standards. Part of the Bali Luxury Villas Seminyak, the resort is located in one of the most tranquil quarters of the island, offering visitors an enchanting view of the seashore. For more information and booking options users can access Astana Batubelig's dedicated website at http://astanahospitality.com