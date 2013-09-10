Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX) Investor Alert: Investigation of $8.50-Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for $8.50 per NASDAQ:ASTX share is unfair to NASDAQ:ASTX stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ASTX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:ASTX investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Sept. 5, 2013, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASTX) announced that their respective Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a transaction under which Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.50 per share in cash.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:ASTX shares at $13.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the $8.50-offer is unfair to NASDAQ:ASTX stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Astex Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On September 9, 2013, NASDAQ:ASTX shares closed at $8.73 per share.



Those who are current investors in Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX) and purchased their Astex Pharmaceuticals shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com