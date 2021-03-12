Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Global Asthma Spacers Market size was valued at USD 1.85 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.38 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4%. The asthma spacers market is expected to grow substantially, owing to the rising incidence of respiratory problems. The Growing number of government and healthcare entities' investments to prevent respiratory diseases and also to increase awareness about this product among the population. Besides, the ongoing technological advancements in the field of inhalers and spacers are anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the increasing approvals of generic medicines with more improved effectiveness are expected to propel asthma spacers' demand shortly.



The region of North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The factor that has resulted in market growth is the increasing asthma incidence and raising awareness of the use of asthma spacers in the region.



Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2018, Allergan plc acquired Bonti, Inc. The addition of Bonti is a strategic investment in its medical aesthetics company's growth and has the opportunity to boost its best-in-class medicinal aesthetics portfolio.

Over the forecast period, the Aerochamber segment is forecasted to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 3.6%. It is easier to use for persons who have a hard time handling the hand to mouth method. There are fewer side effects with the use of an aero-chamber since less medication is processed in the back of the mouth.

Compared to retail and hospital pharmacies, the growing amount of internet users and the accessibility of asthma spacers online at a lower cost, which is expected to stimulate the growth of the e-commerce sector rapidly.

Over the forecast timeline, the clinics & hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market as asthma leads to 439,000 hospitalizations and 1.3 million annual emergency visits.

Key participants include Lupin Limited, Trudell Medical Group Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, Clement Clarke International Ltd, PARI GmbH, AstraZeneca plc/AB, Fisons plc, and Allergan plc among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inspirease

Optichamber

Aerochamber

Volumatic



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-commerce

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Clinics & Hospitals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Asthma Spacers (SIGINT) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Asthma Spacers (SIGINT) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Asthma Spacers (SIGINT) Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Asthma Spacers (SIGINT) Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Asthma Spacers (SIGINT) Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Asthma Spacers (SIGINT) Market Regional Outlook

Continued…