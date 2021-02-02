Asthma Spacers Market Types, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecasts Report 2027 by Top Players Lupin Limited, Trudell Medical Group Ltd.

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Asthma spacer is a device used by asthma and other respiratory patients to get the medication straight to the lungs. It is an important device and helpful as the medication does not stay in the throat or mouth to cause irritation to the patients; instead, it directly reaches the lungs. Asthma spacer makes it easier to breathe. It also provides better incubation and inhalation during breathing. They are tubes, basically helping the patients to get the best of their medicine at the prescribed time. During the forecast period, by 2027, the global asthma spacers market is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion, registering a CAGR of 3.4%.



Asthma Spacers Market: Regional Landscape

The market is highly competitive throughout the world. The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe the highest market growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of respiratory cases. The launch of asthma spacers is successful and easily adopted in the region.



Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2018, Allergan plc acquired Bonti, Inc. The addition of Bonti is a strategic investment in its medical aesthetics company's growth and has the opportunity to boost its best-in-class medicinal aesthetics portfolio.

Over the forecast period, the Aerochamber segment is forecasted to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 3.6%. It is easier to use for persons who have a hard time handling the hand to mouth method. There are fewer side effects with the use of an aero-chamber since less medication is processed in the back of the mouth.

Compared to retail and hospital pharmacies, the growing amount of internet users and the accessibility of asthma spacers online at a lower cost, which is expected to stimulate the growth of the e-commerce sector rapidly.

Over the forecast timeline, the clinics & hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market as asthma leads to 439,000 hospitalizations and 1.3 million annual emergency visits.

The region of North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast period. The factor that has resulted in market growth is the increasing asthma incidence and raising awareness of the use of asthma spacers in the region.



Key participants include Lupin Limited, Trudell Medical Group Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, Clement Clarke International Ltd, PARI GmbH, AstraZeneca plc/AB, Fisons plc, and Allergan plc among others.



Asthma Spacers Market: Market Drivers

Various factors are boosting the market growth. One such significant factor is the increased respiratory problems across the globe. Chronic cases of asthma and COPDs are more prevalent as compared to the last decade. People from different age groups are getting affected by respiratory health issues. Moreover, more patients are believing in and adopting this new device. Governments are investing and encouraging the use of asthma spacers giving significant growth to the market over the forecasted period in various economies.



Asthma Spacers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inspirease

Optichamber

Aerochamber

Volumatic



Asthma Spacers Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-commerce

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy



Asthma Spacers Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Clinics & Hospitals

Others



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Asthma Spacers Market Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Asthma Spacers market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Asthma Spacers market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Asthma Spacers market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Asthma Spacers market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Asthma Spacers market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Asthma Spacers market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



