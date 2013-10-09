Asthma Therapeutics Market to 2019 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Asthma Market to 2019”. The asthma market is forecast to grow marginally over the forecast period across the leading eight developed nations, from $16.6 billion in 2012 to a projected value of $21.6 billion in 2019. This growth is expected despite the generic erosion facing the leading brands, and is a consequence of new market entrants and a disease prevalence that continues to rise, albeit not at rates as high as have been seen in the past. Some new, costly asthma therapies could be set to enter the asthma market, including GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK’s) recently approved Relvar (fluticasone/vilanterol), and multiple monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).



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These include reslizumab, mepolizumab and lebrikizumab, which are being developed by Teva, GSK and Roche respectively. The mAbs, in particular, have the potential to change the asthma treatment landscape, most notably with regards to severe forms of the disease. Although such therapy may only play the role of an alternative treatment in the asthma treatment algorithm, their ability to reduce exacerbation rates has strong clinical and commercial value.



Scope



The report assesses the current asthma market, and forecasts market trends to 2019, analyzing key drivers and barriers. The areas covered include the following:



A disease introduction, which defines the disease, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Analysis of the landscape of the asthma market, including a comparison of the efficacy and safety of the most prominent brands

Detailed analysis of the asthma pipeline, including, among other parameters, details of drug distribution by phase, molecule type and mechanism of action. The asthma clinical trial landscape is then analyzed, with a particular emphasis on failure rates across phases as well as trends in clinical trial size and duration, and by mechanism of action. This section also includes single-product forecasts for the most promising pipeline drugs.

An in-depth forecasting model for the asthma market, which considers the current marketed therapies, in addition to the potential market entry of new products. The model consists of a projected outcome, with high and low variance results, depending on the potential performance of pipeline therapies.

Analysis of strategic consolidations within the asthma indication, including co-development and licensing agreements

An overview of the drivers and barriers for the asthma market



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Reasons to Buy



Primarily, the report will enable clients to establish a strong understanding of the asthma indication, helping to identify and understand market opportunities and the emerging competitive environment. It will also enable you to:



Understand the asthma pipeline and the factors that indicate that it is becoming more innovative. This is highlighted by the presence of numerous biologics in the pipeline, which look set to have a major impact upon the asthma market.

Observe detailed profiles for promising pipeline products, including revenue forecasts, and gain insights into how they are likely to compete in the market and who their main competitors will be.

Follow the trends in asthma clinical trial size and duration in relation to industry averages. In addition, the report will enable you to assess the potential risk of future developmental programs for asthma therapeutics, depending on the mechanism of action, by considering the recorded clinical trial failure rates.

Observe the potential growth patterns expected for the asthma market over the forecast period, and identify which countries are expected to contribute the most to this growth.



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