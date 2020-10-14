Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The global asthma treatment market size is expected to reach USD 26.01 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of respiratory diseases such of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, lung cancer, asthma, and pleural effusion will spur demand for asthma treatment during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled "Asthma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Long-Term Control Medications, and Quick-Relief Medications), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Inhaled), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019. The increasing risk of death in asthma patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic will fuel demand for pre-diagnosis, which, in turn, will aid the market. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2019-2020 coronavirus pandemic, individuals suffering from moderate to severe asthma, were at a greater risk of falling ill with acute respiratory disease.



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/asthma-treatment-market-101039



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Asthma Treatment Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Asthma Treatment Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Asthma Treatment Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Regeneron

Sanofi

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Novartis AG

Sumitomo Dainippon



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/asthma-treatment-market-101039



Market Restraint:



Expensive Asthma Medications to Dwindle Market Growth



The high costs associated with asthma inhalers, which are often considered the primary treatment for Asthma will limit the adoption of asthma therapeutics. For instance, the prices of Advair, a critical asthma drug has risen from US$ 316 in 2013 to US$ 496 in 2018, documenting an increase of 56.0%. Furthermore, the underdiagnosis of asthma in developing countries will subsequently restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Underdiagnosis of asthma leads to poor clinical outcomes for the patient and the adoption of inappropriate asthma pharmaceuticals as a treatment for their medical condition. These factors together are likely to restrict the growth of the market.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Asthma - by Key Regions - 2019

Pipeline Analysis

Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.)

Regulatory Scenario - by Key Regions

An Overview of Emerging Treatments for Asthma

An Overview of Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Asthma (EPR-3)

Reimbursement Scenario - by Key Regions

Global Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Inhaled

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment

Long-Term Control Medications

Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Continued...



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/asthma-treatment-market-101039



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Asthma Treatment Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Asthma Treatment Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Asthma Treatment Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?