Aston University Researchers Launch ExtraCare Charitable Trust Study

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- This week it was revealed that Aston University have teamed up with ExtraCare Charitable Trust. Researchers from the university will be studying the effects of the award winning well-being programme set up by ExtraCare.org.uk to help the over 55s enjoy a healthy, independent and more active lifestyle.



ExtraCare Charitable Trust is known for aiding older people by providing a healthier lifestyle and more comfortable living through its alternative care homes. The retirement villages and smaller housing developments can be found across the country.



As part of its work, ExctraCare Charitable Trust launched a Well-Being Programme which is one of its kind in the UK. It is led by dedicated well-being advisors who are qualified nurses. The programme provides residents of the alternative care homes across the country with easy access to regular health screenings.



What makes the Well-Being Programme unique is the fact that it encourages residents to have interests which will support their independence and offer enriching opportunities. The advisors also promote involvement in community activities and the membership of interest groups such as choir singing and dog training classes.



The programme is a fine example of how older people can make real improvements in their lives with the correct help and support.



As part of research, a group of new ExtraCare residents are being invited to complete questionnaires and take part in health and memory tests before they move into their new homes. These same tests will be taken in three, twelve and eighteen months.



What’s more, blood pressure scores and scores on memory will be recorded and an in depth study at physical health will take place.



This research coincides with the Department of Health’s recently published white paper “Caring for our Future” will sets out a vision for a reformed care and support system.



To find out more about the alternative care homes or the well-being programme with ExtraCare Charitable Trust, simply visit the site at ExtraCare.org.uk.