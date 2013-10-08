Astons of London Offers Luxurious Bathrobes as a Perfect Christmas Stocking Filler

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- With Christmas coming, many conscientious gift buyers are already thinking ahead to what they will buy individuals when the time comes. It is a time when both essentials and indulgences are welcomed, and the best result is when buyers can combine the two. Astons of London are a gift shop that offers exactly that, with high quality bathrobes, towels and other gifts that are guaranteed to provide comfort and joy to any recipient.



The site offers personalised dressing gowns for both men and women, available in a wide variety of styles and gift sets. The customisable inscription can be any size and placed either on the lapel, the breast or the back, and come in black, white, pink and many other colours. Some even come with matching towel sets, ideal for spa days or as a wedding gift.



The online catalogue comes replete with high quality imagery and detailed product descriptions, with colour and sizing options available as well as clear pricing and fast and secure payment options. All items come with a user feedback rating from previous customers and can be added to a compare list to help shoppers make up their minds on the ideal gift. Shoppers can then add their customised inscriptions right there on the page, making it possible to order an unforgettable gift in minutes.



A spokesperson for Astons of London explained, “Our men’s and women’s robes can be embroidered with the name, initials or a special message for a loved one, giving them a personal touch that elevates them above many other gift ideas. As the nights draw in and the country gets colder, a nice warm bath robe is exactly what people need to come home to, to indulge in the touch of the soft Egyptian cotton and feel embraced by luxury.”



About Astons Of London

Astons of London is a respected retailer of high quality gifts, and set up their online store for people who want to find a range of inspirational, affordable and quality gifts that people really love to receive. Visitors will discover page after page of wonderful gems that include beautiful handmade gifts, elegant crystal and silver and exquisite Egyptian cotton towels and bathrobes. These are just some of the great gifts consumers can find, all without leaving their home. For more information, please visit: http://www.aston.net/