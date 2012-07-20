Astonvet.com Announces Full-fledged Dentistry and Hospitalization Treatment for Pets

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Recent studies suggest that good dental care can add up to at least five years to a pet’s life. It is one of the most ignored areas of a pets health, and more than 70% of cats and 80% of dogs show traces of oral disease by the age of three. What most people don’t realize is oral disease does not only affect the mouth but the whole body. Serious health problems such as heart, liver, and kidney disease can arise from lack of oral care in your pet. Aston Veterinary can treat every dental disease in pets.



There are preventative measure you can take such as frequent brushing, the use of dental rinses that can be put in the pets drinking water, and prescription diets can keep teeth healthy. These things should be implemented at a young age to avoid any oral disease that may occur further down the road.



Aston Vetinary Hospital provides complete dental care under general anesthesia. The veterinary staff, scale and polish the pet’s teeth and may even extract them if necessary.



Some serious health complications may require a pet to stay at the hospital as an inpatient. During this time of hospitalization, veterinarians and technicians at Aston Vet Hospital are able to monitor the pet closely to provide the most appropriate treatment. By hospitalizing a pet the veterinarian is able to administer intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication. Aston Vet would also be able to perform diagnostic testing to evaluate the pet’s current condition.



Aston Veterinary Hospital has been caring for pets in Delaware County for more than 60 years. Their knowledgeable animal vets and skilled tech staff care for the pets like they are their own. Astonvet.com is also proud to be AAHA certified since 1986.



The Wellness Programs of Astonvet.com are designed to promote good health for pets and identify potential problems early enough to increase the chances of successful treatments and reduce the long-term costs of serious diseases.



Astonvet.com's mission is to be there for the clients, providing medical care in a comfortable environment. They are available on Sundays for everybody to pick up their boarded pet, pick up medications, and make food purchases. They are closed only four days a year: New Years, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.



