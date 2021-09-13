Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Astra Space, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Astra Space, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Alameda, CA based Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. On August 28, 2021, an engine on an Astra Space rocket malfunctioned during a test flight, failing to fire and causing the rocket to veer sideways during an unsuccessful attempt to reach orbit.



Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) declined from $11.95 per share on August 27, 2021, to $8.87 per share on August 30, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.