Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on April 11, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 11, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR).



Investors who purchased shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 11, 2022. NASDAQ: ASTR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) common shares between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.