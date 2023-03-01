Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR).



Investors who purchased shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) have certain options. NASDAQ: ASTR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 09, 2022, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) against Astra Space, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021.



The plaintiff claimed that between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



On December 28, 2022, an amended complaint was filed.



