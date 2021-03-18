AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 29, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 29, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN).



Investors who purchased shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 29, 2021. NASDAQ: AZN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) common shares between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, the defendants misrepresented facts regarding the Company's ongoing AZD1222 clinical trials and concealed problems that had arisen in the trials, including a dosing error which had been discovered early on by the Company but not disclosed to investors.



Those who purchased shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



