AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by AstraZeneca PLC.



Investors who purchased shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 29, 2021. NASDAQ: AZN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



AstraZeneca PLC was one of the early front-runners in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.



In April 2020, AstraZeneca PLC partnered with Oxford University to develop a potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine for the virus, later dubbed AZD1222.



On November 23, 2020, AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of an interim analysis of its ongoing trial for AZD1222. The announcement immediately began to raise questions among analysts and industry experts. AstraZeneca PLC disclosed that the interim analysis involved two smaller scale trials in disparate locales (the United Kingdom and Brazil) that, for unexplained reasons, employed two different dosing regimens. One clinical trial provided patients a half dose of AZD1222 followed by a full dose, while the other trial provided two full doses. Counterintuitively, AstraZeneca PLC claimed that the half dosing regimen was substantially more effective at preventing COVID-19 at 90% efficacy than the full dosing regimen, which had achieved just 62% efficacy.



In the days that followed, additional revelations were made regarding problems with AstraZeneca's AZD1222 clinical trials. For example, the differing dosing regimens were revealed to be due to a manufacturing error rather than trial design. Also, the half-strength dose had not been tested in people over the age of 55 – despite the fact that this population was the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Moreover, certain trial participants received their second dose later than originally planned. U.S. regulators stated that if AstraZeneca could not clearly explain the discrepancies in its trial results, the results would most likely not be sufficient for approval for commercial sale in the United States.



Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) declined from $58.08 per share on November 11, 2020, to as low as $48.17 per share on December 24, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, the defendants misrepresented facts regarding the Company's ongoing AZD1222 clinical trials and concealed problems that had arisen in the trials, including a dosing error which had been discovered early on by the Company but not disclosed to investors.



Those who purchased shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.