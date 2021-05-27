Astrazeneca & Prostate Cancer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Astrazeneca is a name that has become synonymous with the COVID-19 vaccine roll out over the past year but that's not the only way the British pharma company is contributing to progress. A new collaboration has been announced between Astrazeneca and the Cambridge-based biotech business Alchemab, which it is hoped will accelerate the research around prostate cancer. Part of the project will be focusing on a proof-of-concept study that is designed to help researchers get a deeper understanding of prostate cancer. Antibody repertoires gathered from an AZ clinical study will be sequenced and explored by Alchemab and there may be an opportunity to identify biomarkers for early detection of prostate cancer. The hope is to highlight novel antibodies that can be used to generate therapeutic insights and create more opportunities to understand the 'currently unknown' disease biology of prostate cancer. The collaboration will also provide a showcase for Alchemab technology, not just in terms of drug discovery but diagnostics too.



R&D jobs in pharma expand continuously as cutting-edge healthcare is employed to help tackle many of the major challenges that are affecting our lives today. As a leading specialist recruiter in life sciences, EPM Scientific is at the heart of solving the key talent of challenge, enabling organizations large and small to find the best people and connecting candidates with the most exciting R&D jobs in pharma today. In addition to roles in R&D, EPM Scientific also specializes in recruitment for a range of other life sciences fields, including clinical operations, commercial, medical communications and legal and compliance. The firm has extensive knowledge of the nationwide life sciences recruitment market in the US, working in key locations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Consultants design a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for clients all over the country - and beyond - providing opportunities to recruit for resilience, innovation and growth.



EPM Scientific also has extensive global reach - the firm is a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group and is part of an international network of offices that extends to 60 countries. Consultants are trained extensively and have access to the most cutting-edge recruitment technology and strategies. The team also benefits from the network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that EPM Scientific has established over the years since the firm was created. This is combined with contacts at life sciences organizations across the world, from innovative start-ups to well established brands. A range of opportunities currently exist in R&D jobs in pharma at EPM Scientific - as well as other fields in life science - and these include: QA Manager, Pharmaceutical QA Risk Manager, Sr. Specialist, Sr Clinical Programmer, Associate Director Diagnostic Business Analytics and Medical Science Liaison.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



