Astro Worldwide Movers Designs Custom Moving Plans for Every Client

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Headquartered in Singapore, Astro Worldwide Movers is a highly renowned provider of door-to-door moving and relocation services at highly reasonable prices. To make sure that all the clients of the company get personalised experience, the company tailors unique moving plans for all its clients, which is designed according to the precise requirements of the clients. Astro Worldwide Movers has been serving the industry for more than two decades and offers moving and relocation services in more than 900 destinations in all parts of the globe.



A senior executive of the company quoted, “With our experience, we understand that every move we make is different and requires a different plan and preparation. This is the reason that we don’t offer generalised services to our clients, but rather we prepare a unique moving plan, which is tailored according to the concrete requirements of the client. This way we make sure that our clients get the most pleasant moving experience, which is safe, efficient and highly affordable. We offer a complete range of domestic and international moving services to individuals, corporations and families”.



The network of Astro Worldwide Movers is underpinned with professionalism, quality and customisation. Rather than offering the same or similar services to all its clients, the company’s team members first visit the premises of their clients, get to know the exact moving requirements, the type of products that have to be moved and make notes of all special needs so that a custom moving plan, which caters to everything that the client needs, can be made. Once the plan is created, the entire company works as a team to process the move in a highly organised manner.



“We don’t just offer moving services, but we make sure that we bring in quality in every move we make. Right from our packaging team to the freight forwarding team and the unpacking team, our moving managers coordinate the move in every step, so that all necessary precautions can be taken during the move. We are serving a global clientele and hence we offer services that better the international standards. We are here with a purpose and that purpose is to make sure that our clients’ move can become as stress-less as possible”, further added the executive.



Offering high quality services at reasonable prices, Astro Worldwide Movers is an active member of the HHGFA and AMSA, two highly renowned associations of global moving companies. The company’s team of professionals make sure that they can offer the best moving experience to all its clients. The company makes use of its modern shipping, packing and storage services to ensure a safe relocation. To know more about best relocation companies in Singapore visit.



About Astro Worldwide Movers

Astro Worldwide Movers is a highly reputed and renowned provider of efficient moving and relocation services to clients in all parts of the world. Unlike some other moving companies in the world, Astro Worldwide Movers customises a unique moving plan for all its clients. The company has been in business for more than two decades and helps make relocation a pleasant experience for expatriates. For more information about the company’s moving and packing services visit.



Contact Details:



Astro Worldwide Movers

31 Admiralty Road, Marsiling Lane #07-03

Singapore 739984

Tel: (+65) 6791 2488

Fax: (+65) 6794 2737

Email: sales@astromovers.net

Website: http://www.astro-movers.com