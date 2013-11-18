Astro Worldwide Movers Now Amongst the Top Movers in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Astro Worldwide Movers, a trusted Singapore moving company now is among the top Movers in Singapore. They are a Singapore based brand and are globally recognized. They are different from other moving companies as they believe in distinction, customer satisfaction and customization.



Astro Worldwide Movers offers door-to-door moving services according to customer needs. They make moving a personalized experience for customers. With Astro experts, one can easily pack bags for a new and exciting venture. Their experts are professional and trained people who can easily manage and care for client’s belongings. Apart of all, they are the people who know moving well enough to coordinate move until one is settled at the new place.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “We are qualified, certified and trained professionals to coordinate every move. From your old destination to new, we step ahead of you. One of our experts will assist you at every step while planning for you and making possible arrangements for packing, shipping, storage and moving.”



Moreover, it can be either International moving to Singapore or any other destination their network is well-connected and well-organized. They make the most of every resource available to ensure a hassle free venture. As a trusted Singapore moving company, they take good care of households and goods. With their best shipping, packing and storage services, they ensure safe relocation with mobility.



Apart from all, this International shipping, Singapore now is dealing in more than 900 local and international destinations including the USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Netherland, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam and others.



About Astro Worldwide Movers

Astro Worldwide Movers with more than 900 global destinations and 20 years of successful moving profile, make relocation a vivid experience for expatriates. Moving since 1988, Astro Worldwide Movers has become a signature moving service of Singapore. They are a leading source for mobile relocating from anywhere to everywhere. Astro Worldwide Movers has ideally designed services for individuals, corporations and families. Since, they have become an internationally renowned source for worldwide moving and relocating; they have been serving to government agencies, locals as well as multinational organizations.



For more information, please visit http://www.astro-movers.com



Contact:-

31 Admiralty Road, Marsiling Lane #07-03

Singapore 739984

Tel: (+65) 6791 2488

Fax: (+65) 6794 2737