An online resource, AstrologerPanditJi.com features research-based information on all things Vedic astrology. From good Yogas, such as Hamsa Yoga, Gaj Kesari Yoga, and Budh Aditya Yoga to bad ones, including Kaal Sarp Yog, Pitra Dosh, and Sade Sati of Saturn, everything is covered.



The spokesperson at AstrologerPanditJi.com stated, "Vedic astrology is highest form of JYOTISH, the ancient Indian 'science of light.' The knowledge system is rooted in Vedas and perched on the concept of heavenly bodies having a direct impact on our karma and fate. Here, the relative positions of stars and planets are factored in to predict an individual's future. Vedic astrology is perhaps the most effective and comprehensive branch of astrology. Only Vedic astrology includes Rahu, Ketu, Mahadashas, and nakshatras for calculations. That translates to an accurate assessment of an individual's problems and finding the right solutions for them."



One of the best astrologers online, Mr. Himanshu Shangari is an authority in key subfields of Vedic astrology, including, but not limited to, Vaastu, gemmology, numerology, and graphology. He has been dedicated to raising awareness about Vedic astrology, spiritual philosophy, and personality development through write-ups in leading Indian newspapers. The astrologer has authored some of the bestsellers, such as Pitra Dosh, Kaal Sarp Yog, Nakshatras, Heaven and Hell Within, Gemstones, Important Yogas in Vedic Astrology and Match Making & Manglik Dosh. He's available for online and in-person consultations and horoscope readings.



On Pitra Dosh, the spokesperson further stated, "Pitra Dosh means an unresolved defect with ancestors who might have passed away long back. It matters, as an individual not only inherits physical features, property, and personality traits from their ancestors but karmas as well. Their karmas impact the present and future of the individual, holding them back. The Vedic astrology identifies nine Pitra Doshas, each specific to a planet in the solar system. The different Doshas have different effects and require different remedies. Mr. Himanshu Shangari specializes in identifying Pitra Doshas and finding the right solution for Pitra Dosh Nivaran."



Mr. Himanshu has a thorough look at the horoscope to get hold of the Pitra Dosha. Once identified, he shifts his focus to suggesting easy, practical, and cost-effective remedies to ward off or minimize their impact. His remedies include Poojas, gemstones, donations, and Yantras. Usually, the astrologer performs pooja to rectify the defect and help the individual progress in their personal, professional, and social life. He has done it day in and day out for years now.



AstrologerPanditJi.com is a website with all information on Vedic astrology readily available. The website publishes comprehensive, research-based, and easy-to-read content on all aspects of Vedic astrology. AstrologerPanditJi.com is founded by Mr. Himanshu Shangari, an authority in Vedic astrology and one of the most famous astrologers in the USA, Europe, and beyond.



