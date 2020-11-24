AstrologerPanditJi.com Offering Comprehensive Insights on Pitra Doshas

Chandigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- AstrologerPanditJi.com is a mission for helping common folks leverage Vedic astrology for peace, progress and prosperity. The website explores all aspects of ancient science, from basic functioning, good and bad Yogas to practical remedies, and everything in between. The concepts are discussed in detail with relevant examples from all spheres of life. Plus, the language is easy, ensuring easy understanding for readers across academic backgrounds. The information is cleverly indexed under suitable categories for convenient and quick searches. The website is user friendly, uncluttered, and responsive to work seamlessly across devices.



The spokesperson at AstrologerPanditJi.com recently stated, "Vedic astrology is more than just a way to correlate patterns in the cosmos with happenings around us. Rather, it's a complete science that's relied on for self-realization and finding solutions for spiritual, personal, familial, professional, and other issues. AstrologerPanditJi.com is an effort to promote Vedic astrology and help readers reap the benefits. Led by founder, Mr. Himanshu Shangari, there's a dedicated team to research as prolific a field of study as Vedic astrology. The idea is to extract as much information as possible and make Vedic astrology compatible with modern times."



AstrologerPanditJi.com is a vision of Mr. Himanshu Shangari, a spiritual researcher and the best astrologer in USA, or for that matter, the world. The ace astrologer has dedicated his career to horoscope reading, matchmaking, finding solutions for Doshas, and helping people improve their quality of life through effective remedies. For all this, Mr. Shangari utilizes his expertise in Vaastu, gemmology, numerology, graphology and other sub-fields of Vedic astrology. He shares his insights on astrology, spiritual philosophy and personality development with common folks through editorials in prominent Indian newspapers. Going a step further, Mr. Himanshu has also authored a growing list of well-received books on diverse aspects of Vedic astrology.



On Pitra Dosh, the spokesperson stated, "Pitra means ancestors and Dosh means defect. Pitra Dosh, thus suggests some sort of defect with ancestors that might be holding an individual back. Besides wealth and property, we inherit so much from our ancestors. Think height, facial features, body structures, behavioural traits, immunities and vulnerabilities. Similarly, there's Karmic Debt of the ancestors that each individual inherits automatically. Their good and bad karma often manifest into one's life, either pushing him to success or holding him back. The Pitra Dosh is comprehensively discussed on a dedicated webpage at AstrologerPanditJi.com."



Mr. Himanshu Shangari is available for in-person, phone, Skype, and WhatsApp consultations for Pitra Dosh Nivaran. The consultation lasts for 30 minutes during which the astrologer goes through the horoscope and identifies which Pitra Dosh is responsible for the native's failures. The consultations are delivered in English, Hindi or Punjabi, within 8 to 15 working days from 10:30 AM to 7 PM IST on all working days, except Sundays and National Holidays. However, the client can ask for Urgent Consultation, which is generally delivered within 1 to 4 working days.



About AstrologerPanditJi.com

Founded by Mr. Himanshu Shangari, AstrologerPanditJi.com is the best astrology site in India. The website discusses in detail all relevant concepts associated with Vedic astrology, including basic functioning, helpful and awful Yogas and their remedies. The entire content is easy to read, and adeptly presented through a user friendly and responsive website.



Contact information:



Astrologer Himanshu Shangari,

Sector 49, Chandigarh, India

International Calls: 0091-98551-26123

Calls from within India: 0-98551-26123

Calling Times: 11 AM to 5 PM IST, Monday to Friday except for National Holidays

Email: himanshu1847-astrologerpanditJi@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.astrologerpanditji.com/