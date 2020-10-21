AstrologerPanditJi.com Offering in-Depth Insights on Pitra Doshas

Chandigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- AstrologerPanditJi.com is enabling people to find answers for their personal, professional, financial, and other problems through Vedic astrology. The website is the brainchild of Mr. Himanshu Shangari, one of the world's leading astrologers specializing in Vaastu, gemmology, numerology, graphology and other sub-fields of Vedic astrology. The astrologer is available for Vedic readings via online and in-person consultations in India, Europe, the US, and beyond. Mr. Shangari continues sharing his knowledge with common folks through editorials on astrology, spiritual philosophy and personality development in prominent Indian newspapers. He has also penned a host of well-received books in his prolific career stretching across decades.



The spokesperson at AstrologerPanditJi.com recently stated, "Vedic astrology isn't a pseudo-science but a proven field of study. It involves studying relative positions of stars and planets and how they affect people and events on Earth. For thousands of years, people have been relying on Vedic astrology for self-realization and finding answers. AstrologerPanditJi.com is a mission to revive Vedic astrology and make it compatible with the modern age. We receive a deluge of readers from across the world looking for best astrologers, readings and remedies for everything that holds them back. We cover all aspects of Vedic astrology, including Hamsa Yoga, Gaj Kesari Yoga, Budh Aditya Yoga, Kaal Sarp Yog, Pitra Dosh and Sade Sati of Saturn."



Mr. Shangari has authored Heaven and Hell Within, The Deepest Secrets of Celebrities (Part 1 and 2), Pitra Dosh, Kaal Sarp Yog, Nakshatras, Gemstones, Important Yogas in Vedic Astrology and Match Making & Manglik Dosh. The books are credited with raising awareness on Vedic astrology and helping readers find the true meaning of life and achieving success in all spheres of life. His books as well his approach is practical, evidence-based, and easy to understand and follow. The books contain relevant examples from all spheres, making them such a rage with readers across age groups, genders, occupations, nations, ethnicities, cultures, and beliefs.



On Pitra Dosh, the spokesperson further stated, "Pitra Dosh is a Sanskrit term, meaning defects with ancestors. Why does it matter? Well, we inherit so much from our ancestors, from faces, body structures, height, specific immunities, and vulnerabilities to personality traits and, of course, wealth and properties. Likewise, we also inherit the good and bad karmas of our ancestors to varying percentages. These karmas reflect as Pitra Dosh in Kundali. Specific to each planet in our solar system, nine types of Pitra Doshas impact our lives in different ways. However, these Pitra Doshas can be remedied through Vedic astrology."



Mr. Himanshu Shangari has been identifying and correcting Pitra Doshas for decades. Upon thoroughly studying the horoscope, he determines which Dosh or Doshas need attention. Once identified, the astrologer chooses the right method to reduce the impact of Doshas. His often suggest remedies based on Poojas, gemstones, donations and Yantras.



AstrologerPanditJi.com is a Vedic astrology website. It's a foundation of Mr. Himanshu Shangari, one of the best astrologers in USA and the world over. The website offers in-depth insights on all concepts associated with Vedic astrology, including helpful and awesome yogas.



