AstrologerPanditJi.com Offering Incisive Information on Numerology and Vedic Astrology

Chandigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2020 -- AstrologerPanditJi.com is a mission dedicated to enabling people to make the most of their personal and professional lives. The website is raising awareness on various concepts of Vedic astrology, from friendly Yogas, such as Hamsa Yoga, Gaj Kesari Yoga and Budh Aditya Yoga to disastrous ones like Kaal Sarp Yog, Pitra Dosh and Sade Sati of Saturn. The content is presented in an easy to read format with detailed explanations on the impact of Yogas on various aspects of life. The content is a result of research, updated to meet the modern-day requirements.



The spokesperson at AstrologerPanditJi.com stated, "The world is revisiting Vedic astrology to get answers for some of the most nagging problems. AstrologerPanditJi.com is just helping the cause. We simplify the otherwise complicated concepts of Vedic astrology and help readers correlate patterns in the cosmos with happenings around them. We allow readers to find answers for what helps and hinders them without investing much time and effort. Even as a pure science as Vedic astrology needs strong research to stay relevant and helpful. That's what team AstrologerPanditJi.com has been doing day in and day out for the past several years."



AstrologerPanditJi.com is a brainchild of Mr. Himanshu Shangari, a top-rated Vedic astrologer and spiritual researcher. With vast knowledge and a problem-solving mindset, he is steering individuals towards self-realization. As one of the best astrologers in India, Mr. Shangari is an authority in all sub-fields of Vedic astrology like Vaastu, gemology, numerology, graphology, and more. He has authored several well-received books, notably Pitra Dosh, Kaal Sarp Yog, Nakshatras, Gemstones, Heaven and Hell Within, Important Yogas in Vedic Astrology and Match Making & Manglik Dosh. He has also penned editorials on astrology, spiritual philosophy and personality development in Hindustan Times and other prominent Indian newspapers.



On Numerology and Vedic astrology, the spokesperson further stated, "Numerology is a branch of science studying the mystical relationship between numbers and incidents in life. It usually derives the numerical value of a given word, name or anything else. However, numerology has its limitations. The science might reveal that a certain planet is beneficial for a person but fails to tell the exact quantum of benefits and the field of life where benefits can be realized. That's where Vedic astrology comes to the picture, revealing what numerology cannot. Numerology and Vedic astrology go hand in hand, helping individuals to grow materially and spiritually."



No science other than Vedic astrology can explain how malefic planetary positions can impact a life and the happenings around. Mr. Himanshu Shangari merges the two different branches of science to deliver accurate readings and easy, economical and highly effective remedies. Despite his busy schedule, he is available for in-person and telephonic consultations on weekdays. However, an appointment is required. Email is the best way to get a faster response.



AstrologerPanditJi.com is the leading website dedicated to Vedic astrology. The website is a rich resource for information on all concepts associated with Vedic astrology, such as good and bad yogas. Lately, AstrologerPanditJi.com has emerged as the go-to resources for Pitra Dosh check.