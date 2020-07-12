AstrologerPanditji.com Offering the Best Astrological Consultation to Prevent Pitra Dosh

Chandigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2020 -- AstrologerPanditji.com is a leading astrology website founded by Vedic astrologer Himanshu Shangari. The portal creates awareness regarding various concepts, as well as good and bad yogas and other phenomena covered under Vedic Astrology. AstrologerPanditji.com provides the latest information and consultation according to the newest scenarios and changes that constantly occur in the world and people's perspectives of those scenarios. Astrologer Himanshu Shangari conducts regular research in the field of Vedic astrology to get rid of what is old and to add what is new.



In the latest conversation held online, the spokesperson of AstrologerPanditji.com revealed, "We focus on updating some concepts when we find that these may have been misinterpreted or may have lost their original sense of good and bad in modern times. On our portal, we add relevant concepts, as well as information to keep our Vedic inheritance updated and free from impurities. As we target to improve every sphere of life, we now also provide personal consultation about various doshas in horoscopes, including Pitra Dosh. Our clients can book for such consultation on our portal itself."



AstrologerPanditji.com conducts Pitra Dosh nivaran or suggests remedies to protect oneself from this bad yoga or defect that has some kind of relationship with one's ancestors. This defect is further of nine types, formed by each one of the nine planets or Navagraha. Based on the type of karmic debt the native's ancestors have created, if they have done so to start with, Pitra Dosh may be formed in the native's horoscope by one, two or even more than two planets. This defect can trouble the native in many different ways in life.



The spokesperson also shared, "If Pitra Dosh is formed in someone's horoscope, it means that their pitras or ancestors are themselves cursed, and a part of this curse or the karmic debt has been forwarded to them through inheritance. This defect is such an inheritance of the karmic debt of one's family line that the native has to accept, whether or not they want to. It is the kind of inheritance like the good or bad name of one's ancestors or their genetic strengths and weaknesses."



As one of the famous astrologers in India, AstrologerPanditji.com provides consultation on the preventive measures the native can take to get relieved of the karmic debt accumulated by their ancestors. Pitra Dosh can be cleared with good and specifically guided karmas, which need to be performed by the native. When he does that, not only the native is relieved but their ancestors are also relieved of their debts, in the proportion of the good karmas done by the native. AstrologerPanditji.com guides its clients about remedies, including poojas, gemstones, donations and yantras to reduce the malefic effects of Pitra Dosh.



AstrologerPanditji.com offers a rich variety of astrological information and guidance to people that are looking for an understanding of Vedic astrology and relief from varied life problems. The astrologer from AstrologerPanditji.com delivers appropriate consultations on several remedial measures like mantras and Vedic prayers, as well as offer numerology help and horoscope matching services