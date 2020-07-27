AstrologerPanditji.com Providing Horoscope Matching Consultation for Couples Wanting to Tie the Knot

Chandigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- AstrologerPanditji.com is a renowned portal for Indian Vedic astrology. The portal offers deeply researched content on various phenomena of astrology. The founder of AstrologerPanditji.com, Vedic astrologer Himanshu Shangari, provides regular updates on some concepts as they find any misinterpreted information or they feel that those concepts may have lost their original sense of good and bad in these times. Thus, the portal only shows new and relevant concepts and information to keep the Vedic inheritance updated and free from impurities.



During a recently held online meeting, the spokesperson of AstrologerPanditji.com announced, "While we tell people about good and bad yogas and other astrological phenomena, we now also provide consultation on several important matters, such as horoscope matching for marriage purposes. Horoscope or Kundali matching is an important aspect of astrology, as it can predict the compatibility of a couple on various levels. However, it has to be done by a well-qualified and experienced astrologer who can do it properly, following the due procedure."



AstrologerPanditji.com suggests that people should not just rely on self horoscope matching online but need to consult experts in Vedic astrology for an effective prediction of a couple's compatibility. The study of astrology is vast like an ocean, and there are so many calculations that even an astrologer may miss out on some of them if they are simply relying on one or two simple and software-calculated procedures. It is important to consult a wise professional who can perform such calculations manually and offer advice to avoid any serious problems that may occur in future for the couple wanting to tie the knot.



The spokesperson further asserted, "We explain about key aspects of horoscope matching on our portal so that people having faith in astrology should become rightly aware of what to expect when they are consulting an astrologer for match-making. Knowing about the essential aspects of match-making can put them in a better position, and they can then judge whether to rely on the guidance of an astrologer or not. The complete equation of match-making is a very comprehensive and complex study based on several gunas and variables."



AstrologerPanditji.com informs people about the importance of planets for harmony in marriage. The portal explains how the overall process of horoscope matching is affected by all the planets, their strength, their placement, their working nature, their level of activity, and their interactions with one another, among many other important factors like the influence of nakshatras and transits of major planets. Thus, horoscope matching for a specific couple is a very personalized study of the charts of the boy and the girl. Apart from this study, AstrologerPanditji.com offers consultation to suggest remedies for bad yogas, such as kaal Sarp dosh remedies and pitra dosh remedies.



AstrologerPanditji.com is the top astrologer in India that offers online information and consultation regarding Vedic astrology. The portal lets people understand the basic concepts of Vedic astrology and how it works to their benefit if used properly. AstrologerPanditji.com has expert astrologers to guide natives about prayers, mantras, and remedies for doshas in their birth charts.