Astrology with Nic Publishes New Length September Horoscope for Taurus, Predicts Romance and Positive Changes at the Office

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- With the year halfway over, many are looking to see what changes will occur before 2014 arrives. Taurus is one of the most popular star signs, and many Taurus individuals are curious what the next month will bring. Astrology with Nic, a popular horoscope website, is pleased to share their new lengthy Taurus horoscope in September. The month, she promises, will be of possibility in multiple facets of Taurus' lives.



Astrology expert Nic says the Taurus monthly forecast indicates September will bring the possibility of office romance for those under the sign. Taurus individuals possibly will receive a small increase in pay. Romance and children are favored, and many who are single will meet their next big love this month. Online dating is a great avenue for those keen on a romance that doesn't impact career aspects. Venus will help Taurus individuals get along with others this month, particularly in the office environment.



About Astrology with Nic

Astrology with Nic is unique among other horoscope websites, as the website publishes an entire page for every horoscope, compared to competitors' one or two paragraph posts. The website features thorough horoscopes for every sign, plus options for email subscription lists, professional astrology reports and more in their webstore. Astrology with Nic features the horoscope posts by Nic, Astrology writer for the High Country News and Coolah District Diary, with 15 years experience in the field. Nic has received high praise and several testimonials for her accuracy and thorough work in Astrology.



To read the monthly forecast for Taurus and see what those under the sign can expect, please visit http://www.astrologywithnic.com/taurus-monthly-forecast



Contact:

Contact: Nicole Coggan

Tel: 0439160982

Email: astrologywithnic@hotmail.com