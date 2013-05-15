AstrologyCircle.com Gives an Insight Into the Future

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- AstrologyCircle.com offers to bestow an insight into the future through their astrological predictions through numerology and other streams. The site offers astrology, numerology, tarot, fortune telling, personality tests, compatibility tests and more on the basis of different astrological sciences. It features a haven of apps related to astrology that could be downloaded and used for the purpose of determining what is in store for the future. The site also lists the most recently used and viewed apps that would help in identifying the hot picks among them. The site features a diverse collection of astrological genres from the IChing Hexagram to the Sudarshan Chakra Jyotish and unites them under the same website. It offers free tarot reading for the clients.



AstrologyCircle.com has dedicated an entire page for matching the marriage compatibility with couples. It has set up a marriage compatibility calculator that calculates the points that a couple has scored from matching the date of births of the couple. The score is calculated based on the matching of the zodiac signs, also known as the sun sign. “Marriages are said to be made in heaven but taking a compatibility test will only assure you of a harmonious future”, quips in the owner of the site. This feature of the site has a high rating and is offered for free. It also provides the compatible groups of the zodiac signs that would be compatible with each other triangular group and quadrangular group. http://www.astrologycircle.com/marriage-compatibility-calculator/



The site focuses on name compatibility also when it comes to checking the marriage compatibility. The site is said to match the couples name using ancient numerological methods and then presents a total score depicting if they are compatible or not. This service is free of cost and is done on submitting the names and date of birth of the couple. “Compatibility of names is a kind of divination that provides you compatibility level between names of a couple”, adds the owner of the company.



