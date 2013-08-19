Asurvest Attracts Two Key Hires

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Asurvest Inc., a leading risk management firm targeting the Crowdfunding Industry, announced that Nicole S. Robinson and Robert Lougen have been hired as new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), respectively. With Mr. Lougen leading all corporate operations and strategy, Ms. Robinson will work to further define the Company's marketing plan. Both will share responsibilities over Human Resources and Administration as members of the Asurvest leadership team.



Luke Cooper, CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have such experienced leaders join our team. Asurvest is experiencing unprecedented company growth with the widespread adoption of our comprehensive risk management tools throughout the Crowdfunding Industry. Bob and Nicole will lead our effort to enhance our service chain, systems integration, organizational structure, and thought leadership as we continue to find ways to improve our overall value proposition."



"I am pleased to join Asurvest at this exciting time," said Lougen. "The company has an amazing growth path, achieved through dedication to measurable results and service. Asurvest is positioned to meet the growing needs of the industry and our customers in this time of rapid implementation of JOBS Act Legislation. I am delighted to join the team that will make this happen." Immediately prior to joining Asurvest, Lougen spent three years as President of the Canadian division of H&R Block, which is the leading consumer financial services company in North America. In that role, Bob had direct responsibility for more than $150M of P&L responsibility, 1150 locations, and more than 8000 total employees. Robert holds an ICD.D from the University of Toronto- Rotman/Haskanye School of Business.



Nicole is a former Senior Marketing professional with top global business & legal solutions provider LexisNexis. In that role, Nicole was directly responsible for launching an innovative risk management solution to a new market. Nicole has vast experience developing highly effective marketing strategies for business to business and business to consumer products. "This is an exciting time to be part of a young innovative organization," says Nicole. "As we further develop our marketing and communication strategy, we have the ability to truly position ourselves as a leading player and consumer resource in this new financial arena." Nicole holds an M.B.A. from Loyola University where she focused on marketing.



About Asurvest

Asurvest, Inc. is a web-based company providing investors and crowdfunding platforms with short-term financial products and services that help them meet their return objectives and protect themselves from risk. A significant contender in the global arena of Financial Services and Risk Management, Asurvest combines deep management experience, innovative solutions, and best-in-class technology platform.



Media Contact

Nicole S.Robinson

Asurvest, Inc.

Chief Marketing Officer

info@asurvest.com

1877-975-2989



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Twitter: @Asurvest