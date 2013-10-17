Asus Unleashes the New Transformer Pad TF701T

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Asus has recently launched a new Transformer Pad the TF701T with 2,560 x 1,600 Display. This brand new addition to the new age of portable computers by Asus features a stunning 10.1-inch IPS ultra-high resolution display and a powerful NVIDIA® Tegra® 4 quad-core processor. The TF701T has been available in Singapore from October 12, 2013. The Asus TF701T has Android 4.2.2 as the operating system, the pad comes equipped with 32GB of internal memory and the scope of additional memory through the two different memory expansion slots included in as a microSD card slot on the tablet and a SD card slot on the keyboard dock.



Now a days mobility and portability of a device is one of the most important feature of gadget, Asus TF701T Transformer Pad will allow people to enjoy both the convenience of a tablet computer and the ease of use of a laptop because the TF701T pad includes an impressive 10.1-inch 2560×1600 resolution (300ppi) IPS display that has been powdered using the latest NVIDIA Tegra 4 quad-core SoC and an upgraded keyboard dock that includes USB 3.0 port.



Asus devices have a long standing reputation of being functional, innovative and high performance; and the new TF701T is no exception, it features a durable metallic design that measures 8.9mm thick and weights only 585g. The unibody frame is made from aerospace-grade aluminum, which is twice-anodized with a concentric circular brushed metal finish and diamond cut edges, for the best possible construction precision and resistance to corrosion and damage. It also includes a high-quality speaker with ASUS SonicMaster audio technology gives loud, clear sound for music, movies and games, while the 17-hour battery life when docked means the tablet could last for two full working days between charges making it perfect for both work and play on the go.



VR-Zone presents its readers with up to-the-minute news about technology. From laptops to desktops, from mobiles to tablets and beyond, VR-Zone leads the pack with in-depth coverage of the latest and the best in tech. VR-Zone’s team of journalists cover key international events and technology product launches like CES, CeBIT, MWC, Computex, E3, and local IT fairs like IT SHOW, PC SHOW, COMEX and SITEX. The website features online technology news from all over the globe through their amazing team of global contributors. VR-Zone can definitely be dubbed as the online technology information heaven for all technology fans keeping them up to date with all the new gadget launches happening locally and around the world.



For more information about the new Asus TF701T such as the price of the pad, please visit: http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19803/asus-outs-new-transformer-pad-tf701t-packs-300ppi-display-tegra-4-cpu/



Media Contact

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore