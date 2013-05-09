Asylum Road: Dark Mystery, Suspense & Comedy Fuse in Compelling Novel by Wendy L. Courchaine

West Warwick, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- For decades the mystery genre has been a staple of the literary world; renowned for its ability to grip reads to every page and keep them turning for more. Since 2008 author Wendy L. Courchaine has been garnering a growing audience within the genre and is now celebrating the overwhelming success of her ‘Lindsey Porter Mystery Series’.



Courchaine’s dark mystery, told from a woman’s perspective, has attracted critical acclaim for its direct contrast to the mystery marketplace that’s dominated by male protagonists. Coupled with her quirky use of humor, readers from around the world are steadily flocking to discover Lindsey Porter and the adventures she has to share.



The most successful book to date is ‘Asylum Road’, the series’ second volume.



Synopsis:



Dark secrets come to light as two amateur sleuths discover the history of the Lakeside Sanitarium and the old woman who holds the key to it all. Mystery, murder and mayhem adorn this story of intrigue and suspense in a surprise ending that will awaken your investigative senses.



As the author explains, her key aim is to create fiction that genuinely gives readers something new.



“Just like most other genres, there are quite a lot of clichés within the world of mystery literature. I’m trying to buck the trend by writing bold and dark novels that are deadly serious, while still keeping the narrative entertaining with subtle comedy and the odd whimsical character,” says Courchaine.



Continuing, “This unique mix also expands the genre and makes mysteries accessible to those who may never have considered them before. It’s tough to pigeon-hold literature; crossing over into other genres is vital for success.”



It would appear Courchaine’s philosophy is working. In fact, since its release, the novel has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Within a sanitarium, normalcy is a distant memory. ‘Asylum Road’ tells the story of Lindsey Porter facing the strangeness that lies in Lakeside Sanitarium. Within the sanitarium, Porter finds many dark forces that lie within that tell much about the sanitarium's long and dark history. ‘Asylum Road’ is a riveting thriller that will be hard to put down, a top pick for any fan of dark mystery,” said Midwest Book review.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “I enjoyed the suspense of this book and pace at which the story unfolded. My favorite type of book to read is suspense/thriller and this book did not disappoint. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for an awesome story with a great payoff. I couldn't put it down.”



With the series’ next two volumes nearing print, interested readers are urged to purchase all books date and prepare for the next chapter in Porter’s erratic life.



‘Asylum Road’, published by Outskirts Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/YCDtfa



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://wendycourchainebooks.com



About Wendy Courchaine

Wendy Courchaine is a native Rhode Islander, a mother and grandmother who has spent most of her life writing fiction.



Her purpose of writing is a journey that seeks to entertain readers.