Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market : Merck & Co., Inc., Sandoz International GmbH

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Asymptomatic bacteriuria is defined as the isolation of a substantial count of bacteria in voided urine specimen obtained from an individual who does not show any symptoms and signs of urinary tract infection. It is caused by bacterial colonization inside the urinary tract, which affects around 5 to 10 percent of both pregnant and sexually active women. However, asymptomatic bacteriuria is less prevalent in men as compared to women. Asymptomatic bacteriuria refers to the detection of bacteria in voided urine sample and does not cause any symptoms.



Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3693



However, asymptomatic bacteriuria infection needs to be taken into account in case of pregnant women as it may lead to symptomatic upper urinary tract infection called pyelonephritis, which may result in a complicated pregnancy. Asymptomatic bacteriuria, most of the times, enters into urinary tract during sexual intercourse or wiping after bowel movement. Since asymptomatic bacteriuria goes undetected, it is crucial to know the causes that increase a person's risk of infection with asymptomatic bacteriuria. Early detection and treatment can help avoid the consequences of untreated asymptomatic bacteriuria.



Some of the risk factors associated with asymptomatic bacteriuria infection in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market includes sickle cell disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disorders, urinary tract obstructions, loss of bladder control and need for chronic instrumentation of the bladder. If a person encounters any of these risk factors, he or she must consult a doctor immediately. In case of non-pregnant women, asymptomatic bacteriuria rarely causes any serious disorder. Standard treatment recommended for asymptomatic bacteriuria on a broad category includes antibiotic therapy. Under the antibiotic therapy segment defined for the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, sulfisoxazole, followed by ampicillin, accounts a significant revenue share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market.



Quinolone antibiotics including ciprofloxacin and Cipro are commonly recommended antibiotic drugs in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market for the treatment of infection caused by asymptomatic bacteriuria. Seven to ten day antibiotic treatment for asymptomatic bacteriuria may be required in case of acute and recurrent infection. Major distribution channels in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, from where these antibiotics can be availed, include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online sales and others.



Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Overview



The global market for asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. While majority of antibiotic drugs have been introduced in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, some of them are still under clinical trials and thus, high competition exists among local and regional players. Among the antibiotic drugs indicated for asymptomatic bacteriuria infection, the sulfisoxazole segment is expected to lead the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market over the forecast period. The retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute a high share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market as it is the most accessible channel for all kind of patients. Online pharmacies also account for significant revenue generation, owing to a large number of people purchasing medicines from e-commerce stores as compared to drug stores.



Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Regional Outlook



Geographically, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant region in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, owing to a rise in the number of patients with asymptomatic bacteriuria infection, coupled with the high number of pregnancies conceived as compared to other regions. The asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the increased production of antibiotic drugs by key domestic players. Europe is expected to register the second largest share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increased awareness about the early diagnosis of asymptomatic bacteriuria infection in pregnant women.



Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3693



Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Key Players



The global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market include Apotex Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others.



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



About TMR Research:



TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.