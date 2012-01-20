ASysTech Gains Valuable Insight Into Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) at Synnex Varnex 2011

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- What an experience! We were able to gain good insight into the operational business side of running a company. That means we had a benchmark to follow to ensure that we were taking the necessary steps to ensure ASysTech is in line with best practices regarding HR, internal processes and quality education to the internal team.



SYNNEX Corporation is a leading business process services company that services resellers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in regions around the world. The organization offers outsourcing services in IT distribution, contract assembly, logistics management and business process outsourcing.



The event was tailored to meet the needs of both US and Canadian members. As expected, the topics covered by the keynote speaker touched on many of the same subjects that we hear on a daily basis — the value of partnerships, the continuing interest in the cloud, mobility and Unified Communications (UC) and Print, as well as discussions centered around vertical markets.



Varnex is a peer-to-peer community of SYNNEX Small- to Medium-sized Business (SMB) resellers that ASysTech is proud to be a member of the Varnex membership program. We receive many benefits by being able to connect with fellow members, share strategies and ideas and support each other on our way to success.



